Weather forecast on July 1 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ On July 1, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 21-25 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 33-35 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, in some northern and western regions in the morning and in the evening the lightning and short term rain are expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 15-20 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime.