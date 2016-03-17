Weather forecast on Friday in Azerbaijan announced

Weather getting warmer

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, weather will be foggy in some places in the morning.

Mild south-west wind will blow and intensify in afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +1+6 at night, +10+15 C in the daytime, in Baku +2+4 C at night, +13+15 C in the daytime.

Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions on March 18. It will be foggy in some places.

South-west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0+5 C at night, +10+15 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C at night,+6+11 C in the daytime.