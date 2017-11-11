Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 12. Mist will be observed on some places of the peninsula in morning. Moderate north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 10-13 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 15-18 C in daytime, in Baku 11-13 degrees at night and 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 765 mm Hg from 761. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. However, fog and mist predicted on the first half of the day.

Western wind will blow. The temperature will be 7-11 degrees of heat at night, 15-19 C in daytime, on mountains 0-5 C and 6-11 C in daytime.