Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 13 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy and intermittent in Baku and Absheron peninsula. In some places in the morning and in the evenin, the ecologists predicted fog and drizzle. Intermittent north-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be 2-5 C at night, 7-9 C in afternoon, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 7-9 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mm mercury column to 771 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

On January 13, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, but it will be raining in some northern and eastern regions and snow in mountainous areas. Ecologists predicted fog in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 7-11 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, and -3 C +2 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, relatively variable weather conditions on Absheron peninsula and intermittent north winds on January 13-15 can cause concern for some meteorological people.