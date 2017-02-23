Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on February 24, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Weather will be foggy in some places. Mild southwest wind will be replaced with northwest wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2+5° C at night, +8+13° C in the daytime, +15° C in some places, in Baku +2+4° C at night, +11+13° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will raise from 761 mm to 767 mercury column. Relative humidity will be 85-95 % at night, 60-70 % in the afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, fluctuation of atmospheric pressure, interchangeable and occasionally intensifying south and north wind will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0+5° C at night, +13+18° C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5° C of frost at night, +5+10° C in daytime.