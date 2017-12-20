Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for December 21 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 21. Mist, drizzle will be observed on some places at night and in morning. South-west wind will be replaced by occasionally intensifying north-west wind in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 degrees of heat at night, 9-12 in daytime , 6-8 at night in Baku and 10-12 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 771 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 75-85% at night, 60-65% in daytime.

Rain on some places, snow on mountainous areas will be observed on regions of Azerbaijan on December 21. The weather will be mainly rainless in daytime. Fog predicted on some places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 1-6 degrees of heat at night, 9-14 in daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on mountainous at night, 7-12 degrees of heat in daytime.