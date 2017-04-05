Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 6, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Some places will be foggy in the morning. South wind will blow.

Air temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 16-18 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 760 mm mercury column will reduce to 768 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime.