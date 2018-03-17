Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 18, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Fog predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 14-16 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-65% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan on March 4, the weather will be mainly rainless, fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime. In mountains temperature will vary from -2 C of frost to +3 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime.