Weather forecast for November 25 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 25, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly dry.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, some places of the peninsula will be rainy at night. Mild south-west wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be -1 C to +2 C at night, +3+6 C in daytime, in Baku 0+2 C at night, +4+6 C in daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless and foggy in some places of Azerbaijani regions, rain is expected in eastern regions at night. South-west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 0-4 C of frost at night, +3+6 C in the daytime, in the mountains 5-10 C of frost at night, -2+3 C in daytime.