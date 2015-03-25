Weather forecast for March 26 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for March 26 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of Hydro-meteorological Bureau of National Hydro-meteorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the changeable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. Air temperature will be +4+6° at night and +10+15°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is forecasted for tomorrow. The fog is likely to be in some places. However, the rain is likely to be in some eastern places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +3+8° at night and +10+15°C in the noon and +18°C in some places, -3+2°C at night and +6+11°C in the daytime in mountains.