Weather forecast for Last Tuesday of Novruz announced

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Last Tuesday (Ilakhir Charshanba) in Azerbaijan was announced. The deputy director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydro-meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadov said to Report that the rain is expected in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula, the variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy weather is likely to be in the next part of the day. Mild north wind will blow. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night and +7+10°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijan regions, the occasionally rainy weather is forecasted for tomorrow. The sleet and snow are likely to be in mountains and mountainous areas. The fog will be in various places. West wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +8+13°C in the noon, 0-5°C at night and 0+5°C in the mountains.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 768 to 772 mm, relative humidity will be 80-90% at night and 65-70% in the noon.

According to medical meteorological forecast, on March 17-19, the normal variation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula is favorable for weather-sensitive people.