Weather forecast for February in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast announced for February in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the average temperature in February with a slight difference will be close to normal.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm, in some places will exceed the norm.

in Baku and Absheron peninsulathe the air temperature will exceed the norm of monthly temperature by +2+4°C (the air temperature will be +2+6°C and 0-5°C at night +7+12°C and in some days +15+18°C during the daytime) that is close to normal.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (21-24mm).