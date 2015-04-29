Weather forecast for April 30 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 30 in Azerbaijan was announced.

As Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, variable cloudy, gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 30. Fog is likely to be in the morning in some places. Mild south wind will blow and will be replaced by north wind in the noon. Air temperature will be +9+14°C at night and +19+24°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is forecasted and fog is likely to be in some places. Rain is expected in some places in the evening and lightning is likely to be. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10+15°C at night and +23+28°C in the daytime; 6+11°C at night and +14+19°C in the noon.