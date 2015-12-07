Warning: Strong wind to blow in Baku, heavy snow expected in regions

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has warned population about sharp weather change.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resourcesthat, strong north-west wind blow and rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 9.

Also, from 9 to 10 December in the northern and eastern regions of the afternoon will be rainy weather conditions in some places, sleet, snow, is expected to be intense in some places.

