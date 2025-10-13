Tree-planting campaign held in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ecology
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 14:10
    A tree-planting campaign was held in Ballija village of the Khojaly district, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The event took place as part of the Spiritual Values Week dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Victory, with the participation of visitors to Karabakh.

    Various types of trees were planted in a designated area along the right side of the Ballija–Vangli road.

    The initiative was jointly organized by the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions, Karabakh University, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology under the Committee, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values.

