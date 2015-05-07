Tomorrow air temperature to be about +20°C in Baku

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 8 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy and gloomy weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 8. South wind will blow in the noon. Air temperature will be +8+12°C at night and +16+20°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is forecasted for tomorrow. Fog is likely to be and drizzle in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and strengthen in various places. Air temperature will be +7+12°C at night and +20+25°C in the daytime; 2+5°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, temperature close to climate norm, daily norm of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on May 8-9 are suitable for weather-sensitive people.