Tomorrow 32 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 29, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Report was told by Asif Verdiyev, the chief hydrologist of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources..

According to him, the south-east wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 16-20 C at night, and 26-30 in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 degrees at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly dry during the day. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places. The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime.