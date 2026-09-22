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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Temperatures to reach 34 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

    Ecology
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 13:08
    Temperatures to reach 34 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

    Dry weather is expected in Azerbaijan on September 23, with temperatures reaching 34 C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service issued the statement, Report informs.

    In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the weather is expected to be changeable cloudy and mostly dry. Light fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. The southwest wind will be replaced by a moderate southeast wind in the morning.

    The temperature will be 19-21 C at night and 27-30 C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 761 mmHg to 758 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% during the day.

    In the regions of Azerbaijan, mostly dry weather is expected. Fog will occur in mountainous areas at night and in the morning. An easterly wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 18-22 C at night and 29-34 C during the day, while in the mountains it will be 10-15 C at night and 20-25 C during the day.

    National Hydrometeorological Service air temperatures
    Sabah Azərbaycanda 34 dərəcə isti olacaq
    Завтра в Азербайджане воздух прогреется до 34°

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