Temperatures to reach 34 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Dry weather is expected in Azerbaijan on September 23, with temperatures reaching 34 C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service issued the statement, Report informs.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the weather is expected to be changeable cloudy and mostly dry. Light fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. The southwest wind will be replaced by a moderate southeast wind in the morning.

The temperature will be 19-21 C at night and 27-30 C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 761 mmHg to 758 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, mostly dry weather is expected. Fog will occur in mountainous areas at night and in the morning. An easterly wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-22 C at night and 29-34 C during the day, while in the mountains it will be 10-15 C at night and 20-25 C during the day.