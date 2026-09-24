Haber Global marks 8th anniversary

Haber Global, which has achieved significant success in Türkiye's television market in a relatively short period, is celebrating its 8th anniversary today.

According to Report, the news channel began broadcasting on September 24, 2018, and since its launch has consistently kept major developments concerning Azerbaijan in focus and regularly informed its audience about the country.

Its programs have also attracted viewers, helping the channel expand its audience in both Türkiye and Azerbaijan. During its eight years of operation, several projects produced by the channel have received recognition at various local and international festivals.

Haber Global gained particular appreciation among Azerbaijani viewers for its strong support for Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War.

The staff of Report News Agency congratulates Haber Global on the eighth anniversary of its launch and wishes continued success.