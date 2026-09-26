Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
Sports
- 26 September, 2026
- 11:12
The second feature race of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has started.
Report informs that the race got underway at 11:00 Baku time (GMT+4).
Yesterday, DAMS Lucas Oil's Dino Beganovic won the Formula 2 sprint race, while Rodin Motorsport's Alex Dunne claimed victory in the first feature race.
The main Formula 1 race will start today at 15:00.
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