Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway

    Sports
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 11:12
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway

    The second feature race of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has started.

    Report informs that the race got underway at 11:00 Baku time (GMT+4).

    Yesterday, DAMS Lucas Oil's Dino Beganovic won the Formula 2 sprint race, while Rodin Motorsport's Alex Dunne claimed victory in the first feature race.

    The main Formula 1 race will start today at 15:00.

    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway
    Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix's second feature race gets underway

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