The second feature race of the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has started.

Report informs that the race got underway at 11:00 Baku time (GMT+4).

Yesterday, DAMS Lucas Oil's Dino Beganovic won the Formula 2 sprint race, while Rodin Motorsport's Alex Dunne claimed victory in the first feature race.

The main Formula 1 race will start today at 15:00.