Panel session on 'Critical Raw Materials and Global Economic Security' held at 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

A panel session titled "Critical Raw Materials and Global Economic Security" was was held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The panel brought together Rashad Ismayilov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC and Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Asian Development Bank Country Director for Azerbaijan, alongside senior executives from Technip Energies, Limak Holding, Green Spark, and the Kazakhstan Insulator Plant.

The session addressed the expanding strategic importance of critical raw materials for the global energy transition, high-tech industries, and economic security. Discussions centered on developing sustainable supply and processing chains, fostering international partnerships, and unlocking new investment opportunities.

Speaking at the panel, Minister Rashad Ismayilov emphasized that Azerbaijan's approach rests on long-term cooperation, efficient resource management, and mutual benefit. He highlighted that advancing circular economy business models, expanding public-private partnerships, and optimizing mineral resource utilization are core priorities under the "Azerbaijan 2030" National Priorities. The Minister also underscored the significant critical mineral potential of the Lesser Caucasus, Nakhchivan, and Balakan–Zaqatala regions, stressing the necessity of strict environmental compliance across all projects.

Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold CJSC, noted that critical minerals have shifted from a traditional mining topic into a vital component of global economic security. He explained that the clean energy transition, rapid digital transformation, and the rise of artificial intelligence are surging global demand for metals, while ongoing geopolitical shifts underscore the urgent need for resilient supply chains.

He pointed out that the central challenge is no longer just resource availability, but where materials can be processed and how safely they can be delivered to global markets. Z.Ibrahimov emphasized that Azerbaijan is uniquely positioned to address this gap, supported by its rich mineral base, robust energy and industrial infrastructure, and strategic location along the Middle Corridor connecting Central Asia to Europe and broader international markets.

Citing the Filizchay polymetallic deposit-rich in zinc, lead, and copper he highlighted how projects of this magnitude can solidify Azerbaijan's position within regional supply chains. The Chairman of the Executive Boardalso outlined ongoing progress on the Alat Critical Minerals Centre, an initiative designed to link Azerbaijan's processing capabilities with Central Asia's raw material wealth, facilitating streamlined access to European and global markets.

Underscoring the value of international collaboration, Zakir Ibrahimov referenced the strategic partnership between AzerGold CJSC and the UAE-based International Resources Holding in Nakhchivan. Through this joint venture, active work is underway to evaluate regional raw material potential, map critical metals, and identify promising strategic deposits.

The panel session continued in a question-and-answer format. Discussions focused on the importance of critical raw materials for economic security, the development of resilient supply chains, responsible development of mineral resources, expansion of processing capabilities, and international cooperation.