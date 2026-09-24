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    Kyrgyzstan sets date for next presidential election

    Other countries
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 10:10
    Kyrgyzstan sets date for next presidential election

    Kyrgyzstan's parliament (Jogorku Kenesh), has scheduled the country's next presidential election for January 27, 2027.

    According to Report, all 86 lawmakers present at the parliamentary session voted in favor of the decision on the election date.

    Under Article 80, Paragraph 2 of Kyrgyzstan's Constitution, the authority to set the date of presidential elections rests with parliament.

    According to the constitutional law on elections currently in force, regular presidential elections must be held on the fourth Wednesday of January in the year when the president's term expires. The election date must be determined by parliament no later than four months before voting day.

    As a result, Kyrgyzstan's next presidential election will be held on January 27, 2027.

    Presidential election Kyrgyzstan
    Qırğızıstanda prezident seçkilərinin vaxtı açıqlanıb
    В Кыргызстане объявили дату президентских выборов
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