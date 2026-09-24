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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Pakistan army strikes Afghanistan's Kandahar

    Region
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 10:13
    Pakistan army strikes Afghanistan's Kandahar

    Pakistan's armed forces have carried out strikes on Kandahar, a city in southern Afghanistan.

    According to Report, citing Afghanistan's TOLO News TV, the strikes targeted an area near the city.

    Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the channel that no damage had been reported as a result of the attack.

    Later, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that the strikes were conducted in response to an airspace violation by the Afghan side.

    "The strikes were targeted, precise, and proportionate, and were limited only to military facilities identified as being directly linked to attempts to attack Pakistan," he said.

    Pakistan Afghanistan
    Pakistan ordusu Əfqanıstanın Qəndəhar şəhərinə zərbə endirib
    Пакистан нанес удар по Кандагару на юге Афганистана
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