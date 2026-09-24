Pakistan army strikes Afghanistan's Kandahar
Region
- 24 September, 2026
- 10:13
Pakistan's armed forces have carried out strikes on Kandahar, a city in southern Afghanistan.
According to Report, citing Afghanistan's TOLO News TV, the strikes targeted an area near the city.
Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the channel that no damage had been reported as a result of the attack.
Later, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that the strikes were conducted in response to an airspace violation by the Afghan side.
"The strikes were targeted, precise, and proportionate, and were limited only to military facilities identified as being directly linked to attempts to attack Pakistan," he said.
Pakistan ordusu Əfqanıstanın Qəndəhar şəhərinə zərbə endirib
Пакистан нанес удар по Кандагару на юге Афганистана
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