Air temperature in Azerbaijan will reach 15 C tomorrow

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on March 9, weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The weather will be mainly dry. The morning it will be foggy in some places. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 3-6 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 13-15 C in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains - 2 C to 3 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime.