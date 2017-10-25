Temperature will drop 6 C on October 27 in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 26. Fog will be observed on some places in morning. Mild north-western wind will be replaced by stronger north-west wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be 13-15 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 20-25 C in daytime, 13-15 C in Baku at night and 23-25 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 760 mm Hg within normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 50-60% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog predicted on some places in morning. However, lightning and intermittent rain will be observed in some places at evening. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 9-14 degrees of heat at night, 21-26 C in daytime, 5-10 C in the mountains at night, 13-18 C in daytime.

The ministry warns, it is expected that the western wind will intensify at night and in the evening in some regions of the country.The air temperature will drop by 4-6 °C on October 27 compared to the previous days.