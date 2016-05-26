Tomorrow Baku expects 28 C, Azerbaijani regions 32 C

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on May 27 mild south wind will blow

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 15-18 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, lightning and rain are expected in some regions at evening and night. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in the mountains 8-13 C at night and 17-22 C in the daytime.