Sunshine to last three days in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for December 26 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report thatthe weather is expected to be variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly dry. South-west wind will blow, intensify occasionally and be replaced with north-west wind. The air temperature will be +4+7°C at night, +10+14°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is expected to be, fog is forecasted in some areas at night and in the morning, drizzle is likely to be in eastern regions. The windy weather is expected in regions. West wind will intensify occasionally in some areas. The air temperature in low-lying lands will be 3+8°C at night, +10+15°C in the daytime, 0-5°C at night and +8+13°C in the daytime in mountains.

He also noted that sunny weather conditions are expected to be in a three days.

The atmosphere pressure will down from 767 mm to 763 mm, be above the norm 770 mm, relative humidity will be 75-85% in the night and 55-65% in the daytime.