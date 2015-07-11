Strong north-west wind is expected in Baku on June 12

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 12 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 12. Strong north-west wind will blow in the capital. Air temperature will be +20+24°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and short-term rain are expected at night and in the evening tomorrow. West wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +33+38°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +23+28°C in the daytime in mountains.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +23+24°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +24+25°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +25+26°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.