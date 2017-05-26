SOCAR cleans 1.844 hectares of oil-contaminated area

© Report.az

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Since 2016, SOCAR (The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) has cleaned 1.844 hectares of area contaminated with oil and oil products.

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said at today's event on the World Environment Day held at the company.

"The oil industry has made tremendous progress during nearly 200 years of history. In the words of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Baku is a city, where first oil was produced in the world in 1846. During that period as well as in most part of XX century environmental issues were not considered priorities. Therefore, after restoration of our independence, we were in a difficult situation in terms of environmental pollution. In particular, I mean the Absheron peninsula and Caspian Sea".

According to him, 100 millions of dollars were spent on cleaning the areas and continue to be spent: "Oil and gas operations in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea are conducted in full accordance with international standards. As one of the leaders of environmental movement widespread in Azerbaijan, SOCAR always demonstrates high sensitivity towards ensuring environmental protection and ecological safety. Environmental researches are carried out in oil and gas fields each year, the results are generalized".