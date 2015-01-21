Snow forecasted for January 22 in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 22 in Azerbaijan was announced. The head hydrologist of Hydrometeorological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the cloudy weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula for tomorrow. A little fog and drizzle are expected in the morning, the rain is likely to be. North-west wind will blow. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night, +7+9°C in the noon.

The dry weather is expected in Azerbaijani west regions tomorrow. The rain is expected in north and east regions, the snow and sleet in mountainous areas. The fog is likely to be in different areas. West wind will blow. The air temperature will be -1+4°C at night, +6+11°C in the daytime, in mountains 0-5°C at night, +3+8°C in the daytime.