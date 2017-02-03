Weather on Saturday will be dry in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Saturday, February 4 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

The morning will be foggy in some places. North-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -1+2 C at night, +4+7 C in daytime, in Baku close to 0 C at night, +5+7 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal and will reduce from 773 mm mercury column to 769 mm mercury column.

Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 65-70% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 0-5 C at night, +3+8 C in daytime, in mountainous -6-11 C at night, -2+3 C in daytime.