Rains begin tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow- December 23 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The variable cloudy weather is likely to be in the second part of the day, occasionally intensifying north-west wind will become mild. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +6+9°C in the daytime.

The occasionally rainy weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. The sleet is expected in regions, while the snow in mountainous areas. The fog is likely to be in some areas, west wind will blow and intensify at times. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +5+10°C in the daytime, -3-8°C at night and -2+3°C in the daytime in mountains.