Rain expected in Baku on January 17

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 17 in Azerbaijan was announced. The head hydrologist of Hydrometeorological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the cloudy and occasional rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night, +5+8°C in the daytime. The rainy weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions and the snow is in mountainous areas. It is likely to intensify in some eastern regions. West wind will blow and intensify in various areas. The air temperature will be -2+3°C at night, +5+10°C in the noon, -2-7°C in mountains at night and -3+2°C in the noon. According to medical-meteorological forecasts, on January 17-18, the weather temperature is expected to fall in comparison with previous days in the background of khazri wind that can cause discomfort for some sensitive people.



