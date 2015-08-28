Rain and lightning forecasted for Azerbaijani regions on August 29

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 29 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 29. South-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +19+22°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +20+22°C at night and +27+29°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. However, lightening and occasionally rain are expected in the evening and at night. Fog is likely to be in various place in the morning. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +15+21°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime; +7+12°C at night and +14+19°C in the daytime in mountains.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, on August 29-31, comfort weather condition is expected which may be favorable for weather-sensitive people.