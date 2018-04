Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The director of the Hydrometeorological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometrological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva was dismissed. Report was told by the head of the press service of the ministry, Irada Ibrahimova.

She said that U.Taghiyeva was dismissed according to her application. The authority of the director was entrusted to the head hydrologist, Asif Verdiyev.