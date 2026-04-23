Mukhtar Babayev says urgent steps needed against rapid Caspian shallowing

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's special representative on climate issues, says the Caspian Sea level has fallen to a historic low and that its shallowing is continuing, Report informs from Astana.

Speaking at a panel session held as part of the Regional Ecological Summit in Kazakhstan's capital on Thursday, Babayev said the drop in the sea level posed environmental, economic and social risks to all Caspian littoral states.

According to him, the Caspian Sea is not only a natural feature, but also a shared historical and cultural heritage of many generations, and that it is a duty to preserve it and pass it on to future generations.

Babayev said the Volga River provides the main inflow into the Caspian Sea, accounting for up to 80% of the total volume, but that a significant decline in water inflow is currently being observed.

According to Babayev water inflow is now at a historic minimum.

The presidential representative cited climate change, which increases evaporation, anthropogenic factors, as well as water diversion and the construction of hydraulic facilities for agriculture among the main causes of the situation.

He added that Azerbaijan regarded the shallowing of the Caspian Sea as a priority issue and was cooperating closely with Kazakhstan in this matter.

Babayev said the state of the Caspian Sea directly affect people's lives and future.

He also said that, in coordination with the UN Environment Programme, an international platform has been created to combine efforts to combat the Caspian's shallowing, and that a 10-year action plan had been developed under the Tehran Convention.

Babayev added that work in this direction would continue under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.