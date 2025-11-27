Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Mother leopard and her two cubs spotted in Azerbaijan's Zangazur National Park

    Ecology
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 15:20
    Mother leopard and her two cubs spotted in Azerbaijan's Zangazur National Park

    A mother leopard and her two cubs have been captured on camera in Azerbaijan's Zangazur National Park, Report informs.

    The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Azerbaijan office shared the footage on its official social media account, noting that the leopard, named Gamza by staff members, is successfully raising two young cubs.

    WWF stated that followers often ask why the organization does not produce a documentary with the large amount of material collected. The organization explained that its current program focuses on monitoring populations, tracking their dynamics, analyzing conditions and making data-driven decisions.

    More than 120 cameras are currently operating in the area, and hundreds of thousands of photos and videos have been gathered over the years. WWF added that it is ready to support graduate students and researchers interested in conducting studies in this field.

