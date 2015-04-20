Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources fines legal and physical entities

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of audits conducted in the territory of Azerbaijan in order to detect violations in the sphere of environmental legislation was drawn up 208 acts and protocols, as well 83 urgent "mandatory guidelines" were given, the implementation of which is mandatory. Report informs, referring to the information given by the Department of Environmental Protection Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, most offenses recorded in the use of water and land resources, air pollution and the environment, the protection of flora and fauna, as well as in the area of illegal export of industrial and household waste.

In addition, in 23 cases used 37,300 manat fine in 12 cases of environmental damage lawsuits filed in the amount of 884.84 manats, 23 cases of discharge of industrial and domestic waste into the environment for businesses and individuals impose a penalty of 77 615.1 manat.

Due the adoption of measures, 15 cases were sent to the law enforcement agencies, 11 to the executive bodies and 2 cases to the courts, respectively.