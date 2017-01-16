Ministry: Director of “Göygöl” National Park was reprimanded, two employees fired

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Persons, who treated “Maralgöl” illegally have been fined.

Report was informed in press service of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, 7 persons, who committed illegal actions in “Maralgöl” part of “Göygöl” National Park on January 3, were promptly identified by employees of the ministry from pictures distributed in social media.

Actions of violators were properly documented and they were fined 4200 AZN in total (600 AZN each) in accordance with Administrative Offences Code of the Azerbaijan Republic.

At the same time, 2 employees responsible for protection of “Maralgöl” part of “Göygöl” National Park were fired, director of National Park was reprimanded.

Notably, a group of persons illegally entered territory of “Göygöl” National Park with horses from direction of Togana village and committed illegal actions against nature at “Maralgöl” lake.