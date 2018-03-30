Ministry: Amount of dust fog will be within sanitary norm at noon

© Report

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of dust fog in atmosphere will be within the sanitary norm at noon.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the results of monitoring conducted by the National Monitoring Department of Environment on March 29, the amount of dust in the air exceeded the sanitary norm in the country. This is due to short-term dust fog from the Arabian Peninsula to the south-eastern part of the country by south-west wind.

According to information received from the automatic and stationary monitoring stations, starting from March 30, 2018 amount of dust in the air is expected to be within the sanitary norm in Baku and Absheron peninsula at noon due to the north-west wind.