In some Azerbaijani regions lightning and rain predicted

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 8, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, mild south wind blowing in capital and on the peninsula will be replaced with north-west wind, which will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 C at night, 28-33 C, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 29-31 C in the daytime.

In some places in the morning and afternoon, lightning and rain are expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.