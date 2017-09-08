Hail observed in some Azerbaijani regions - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from September 7 daytime till 8 morning announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as informed in advance, unstable weather was observed in the territory of the republic from September 7 daytime till 8 morning, lightning, torrential rain on some places.

The amount of precipitation made 3-50 mm in the Greater Caucasus, 2-10 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region, 9 mm in the Lesser Caucasus, 1-8 mm in Central lowland regions, 1-3 mm in Lankaran-Astara region, 0.5-1 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Small hail was observed in Sinjab, Khachmaz-Sinjan, Khachmaz-Gishlag, Deymedere, Mollali villages of Oghuz district and in Ismayilli region as well as with a diameter of 7 mm in Khinalig.

Strong north-west wind blew in Ganja, Nakhchivan, Sharur, Guba, Khinalig, Naftalan, Neftchala, Aghstafa, Shamkir, Mingachevir, Bilasuvar, Shirvan, Nabran, Gazimammad, Shamakhi, Tovuz, Yevlakh, Jeyranchol, Zardab, Tartar, Barda, Sabirabad, Goychay, Aghdam districts, Absheron peninsula and Absheron sea region.