Forecasts Bureau: Windy weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for the next two days in Azerbaijan was announced.

Director of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that windy weather terms will stay in Azerbaijan in the coming days.

According to her, strengthening of western winds in the country will be observed: "On March 24 evening and March 25 daytime, rainfall is predicted mainly in northern and western regions."

She added that no significant changes in temperature regime are predicted in the coming days. "At present, air temperature is slightly higher than the climate norm. Temperature will be 18-23 C in lowland regions, 12-17 C in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Temperature in mountainous areas will be 10-15 C."