    Forecasts Bureau: Azerbaijan will be rainy this weekend

    Gulshad Mammadova: Snow is predicted in mountainous areas

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan in next two days. 

    Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said that today, on February 9, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Rainfall is expected at evening: "Mild south wind will blow".

    Mammadova noted that, rainy weather conditions will be observed in some places on February 10 and 11: “Snow is predicted in mountainous areas. No significant change will be in air temperature. The eastern wind will prevail". 

