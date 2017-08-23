Ecology Ministry: Dust observed on Baku and Absheron more by 40% than norm

© Report

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) is working operatively and conducting an observation on an atmosphere regarding dust fog in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Notably, according to the data from automatic and stationary monitoring stations for air quality measurements, amount of dust increased in Baku and Absheron peninsula at 15:00 on August 23, 2017 and was more by 40% than norm.

This figure made 32% at 12:00.