Ecologists warn people over weather conditions

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has issued a warning to people over sensitive weather conditions.

Report was told by the Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry that, despite the blowing of moderate winds in Absheron peninsula on August 8-10 will be a positive factor, during some hours of the day will be a little more humidity in the air, which can cause discomfort for weather-sensitive people.