Ecologists predict weather in Azerbaijan for next two days

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for next two days in Azerbaijan was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that the weather will be moderate, mainly rainless in daytime on December 22: "Fog will be observed on some places at night and in the morning".

According to the director, rainy weather predicted on some places and districts on December 23: "No significant change in temperature is expected in the next two days. West wind will blow and intensify on some places".