Ecologists predict snow in regions, sleet in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 14 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rain, sleet predicted on some places at night and in evening. Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will be replaced with north-east wind in evening.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-2 degrees at night, 3-5 in daytime, in Baku 0-2 at night, 2-4 degrees of heat in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 80-90%.

Intermittent rain predicted in the regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, sleet and snow, heavy snow will be observed on some places. Fog will be observed. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

Temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, 6-9 in daytime, on mountains 5-10 degrees at night, 0-5 in daytime.