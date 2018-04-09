Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather in Baku

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless on April 10 in Baku and Absheron Peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places in morning. Mild north west wind will blow that will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 15-19 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night and 17-19 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 771 to 766 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly rainless tomorrow. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning in some places. West wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.