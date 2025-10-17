Deputy Minister: Mortality rate in Baku spikes when temperatures exceed 36°C

In Baku, Azerbaijan, a sharp increase in mortality rate is observed when temperatures rise above 36°C, Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, stated at the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) in Baku, Report informs.

Taghiyeva noted that a direct correlation has been identified between maximum air temperatures in Baku and mortality rate: "The comfort zone for human health is between 24–28°C. However, when temperatures exceed 36°C, a significant rise in mortality is recorded. That's why early warning systems play a vital role in reducing risks."

The deputy minister added that cities are complex environments where all aspects of the economy and society converge: "Urbanization often places pressure on nature and ecosystems. At the same time, cities are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change."