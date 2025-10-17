Deputy Minister: Mortality rate in Baku spikes when temperatures exceed 36°C

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Ecology
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 12:01
    In Baku, Azerbaijan, a sharp increase in mortality rate is observed when temperatures rise above 36°C, Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, stated at the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) in Baku, Report informs.

    Taghiyeva noted that a direct correlation has been identified between maximum air temperatures in Baku and mortality rate: "The comfort zone for human health is between 24–28°C. However, when temperatures exceed 36°C, a significant rise in mortality is recorded. That's why early warning systems play a vital role in reducing risks."

    The deputy minister added that cities are complex environments where all aspects of the economy and society converge: "Urbanization often places pressure on nature and ecosystems. At the same time, cities are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change."

    Azerbaijan mortality rate Umayra Taghiyeva Baku NUFA3
    Nazir müavini: "Bakıda temperatur 36 dərəcəni keçdikdə ölüm göstəriciləri kəskin artır"
    Замминистра: В Баку есть прямая зависимость между ростом температуры воздуха и уровнем смертности

